How to ensure a prosperous, promising future for Pakistan

Pakistan emerged from the shackles of colonialism, and as a result, the political, economic, and spiritual culture of colonialism, along with its administrative institutions like bureaucracy, judiciary, and armed forces, have deeply influenced the country.

However, the absence of strong political institutions, a cohesive culture, and the pressures of the Cold War in the global arena have greatly impacted the trajectory of Pakistan’s future.

Unfortunately, these factors have led to the current state of affairs where effective leadership, political parties with clear manifestos, and intellectuals and policymakers with a comprehensive understanding of global dynamics and the forces shaping the world are lacking.

Regrettably, the individuals in positions of power lack awareness of crucial factors such as the 4Fs (science, technology, globalization, and brain power development – the four foundational forces) and their impact not only on Pakistan but also on the global stage.

This lack of understanding hampers their ability to navigate the complex forces influencing the future course of development worldwide.

It is imperative for Pakistan to cultivate leaders, intellectuals, and policymakers who possess knowledge and insight into these critical factors, as they hold the key to shaping a brighter future for the nation and its people.

Industrial Revolutions:

It is crucial for us to recognize that the world prior to the first Industrial Revolution in the late 18th and early 19th centuries was markedly distinct. The global economy was plagued by extensive poverty, with only China and India making noteworthy contributions to the world GDP.

However, the advent of the first industrial revolution ushered in transformative shifts in the economy, society, and politics, ultimately giving rise to a new capitalist system fueled by the pursuit of profit and the accumulation of wealth, which consequently led to increased inequality across all facets of life.

Subsequently, the second Industrial Revolution, primarily driven by the advent of electricity and the internal combustion engine, further revolutionized transportation and manufacturing, particularly in America.

Following the Second World War, the third Industrial Revolution began, progressing through several phases, including the development of processors, computer languages, robotics, miniaturization, bulk production, satellite broadcasting, mobile phones, optic fiber utilization, photocopiers, fax machines, and the development of the Intranet.

However, the most noteworthy feature of third Industrial Revolution was the development of the Internet, commonly known as the World Wide Web.

It began to commercialize in 1995, following its inception in 1989-1990, and its influence became more pronounced globally around the year 2000. Unfortunately, it is often mistakenly and misleadingly referred to as the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Globalization of IKRID

The Internet Revolution surpasses and encompasses the concept of the 4th Industrial Revolution in several ways. It stands as one of the most revolutionary advancements in human history, with its impact extending well beyond production processes.

Its primary accomplishment lies in globalizing the dissemination of information, knowledge, research, inventions, and developments (IKRID).

This unprecedented connectivity has empowered individuals from all walks of life, granting them access to a vast wealth of information that enables them to expand their knowledge and remain abreast of global advancements.

The Internet demolished barriers that hindered the spread of knowledge, education, and skills. Inequality, which has long been considered an inherent characteristic of the capitalist system and has been philosophized as natural for thousands of years, was exposed as flawed, false, and misleading.

The globalization of information, knowledge, research, and inventions has shed light on the plight of previously neglected, marginalized, and persecuted individuals worldwide, allowing their stories and experiences to be heard and addressed and facilitating them to be the enabler themselves.

The globalization of IKRID has given voice and power to the previously neglected, marginalized, and persecuted individuals, shaping a destiny that acknowledges their presence and struggles on a global scale.

And, this process is not only scaling up but is also unstoppable. To understand the global impact of this extraordinary revolution on the world economy, it is crucial to scrutinize the trajectories of the Japanese and Chinese economies.

Japan, once a rising star during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, experienced stagnation in the 1990s. According to Google, Japan’s GDP in 1995 was $5.5 trillion.

However, over a period of more than 25 years, rather than increasing, Japan’s GDP has decreased, currently standing at $4.410 trillion according to Google data.

In contrast, China’s GDP in 1995 was $734.5 billion, which was less than $1 trillion. However, this figure has multiplied significantly, reaching $19.701 trillion.

It is important to note that these figures represent nominal dollars. In terms of purchasing power parity, as estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China’s GDP exceeds $32 trillion.

Understanding the relationship between the globalization of information, knowledge, research, inventions, and developments (IKRID) and the stagnation of the Japanese and Chinese economies is crucial.

Failing to grasp this relationship can hinder one’s ability to perceive the world around them and hinder the development of a positive outlook.

3rd phase of the Internet revolution

Fortunately, the Internet revolution has entered its third phase, which is more comprehensive and expansive than what is commonly and mistakenly referred to as the 4th or 5th Industrial Revolution.

This third phase is characterized by generative artificial intelligence, exemplified by technologies such as chatBots like GPT, BARD, and artificial intelligence assistants like perplexity.ai.

The impact of this phase of the Internet revolution will be felt in every aspect of life, ranging from social structures to healthcare, poverty reduction, and the resolution of day-to-day challenges faced by individuals.

It has the potential to revolutionize and transform production systems, public service delivery, and the service systems required by ordinary people.

Who shall lead?

In Pakistan, it is of utmost importance for leadership to grasp the revolutionary implications of the internet and the current phase of generative artificial intelligence.

These technologies are not only ubiquitous but also immensely influential as they continue to proliferate globally. This comprehension must become an integral component of any election manifesto.

There is an urgent need to modernize Pakistan’s judicial system, government offices, and economic processes by harnessing the potential of digitization and digitalization.

Furthermore, it is imperative to empower the citizens through legislation, such as the inclusion of Article 19A in the constitution.

This article should mandate proactive disclosure of information, including concrete evidence such as vouchers and bank statements, to ensure transparency and accountability.

This information should not merely be accessible on the internet but should also be widely disseminated among the population. By taking these steps, we can significantly enhance transparency, accountability, efficiency, and the fight against corruption, ultimately paving the way for a new era of governance based on the rule of law. This vision represents the future of Pakistan and its people.

Any leader, policymaker, or manager who fails to comprehend the significance of these four foundational forces (4F) i.e. Science, technology, globalization and Brain-power development and the global impact of IKRID should be reconsidered.

It is essential that we must embrace these transformative forces to ensure a prosperous and promising future for Pakistan.

