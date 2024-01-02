KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.255 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,610.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.851 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.778 billion), Crude (PKR 2.465 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.184 billion), Platinum (PKR 785.360 million), Silver (PKR 608.801 million), DJ (PKR 192.689 million), SP500 (PKR 175.214 million), Natural Gas (PKR 73.380 million), Palladium (PKR 63.096 million), Copper (PKR 46.079 million) and Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 18.874 million) and Brent (PKR 14.193 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 29.740 million) were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023