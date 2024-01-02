Egypt’s GASC seeks 50,000 tonnes of sugar in tender

DUBAI: Egypt’s state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar and/or 50,000 tonnes of white sugar in a tender, it said in a statement on Monday.

White sugar should be packed in 50 kilogram packages, it said. GASC added that payment would be at sight with funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC). Offers should be made on a CIF free out basis in Egyptian pounds or US dollars, GASC said.

The deadline for offers is Saturday Jan. 6, with shipment arrival for Feb. 20-March 5 and/or March 6-20, it added.