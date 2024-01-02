BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
Wildlife dept Punjab recovers fine of Rs 350,000

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

LAHORE: Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Department Punjab following a province-wise crackdown against the illegal hunting and sale of meat of wild birds, recovered a collective fine of Rs 350,000 from a restaurant offering sparrow meat and 12 illegal hunters.

According to details, the teams raided a hotel in Daska (Sialkot) which was offering sparrow meat through social media. The team caught the owner of the hotel and imposed a departmental fine of Rs 50,000 on the request of the accused.

In some other actions, the teams of the department caught illegal hunters of partridges from different areas of Rawalpindi district and recovered a collective departmental fine of Rs 200,000. While Jhelum wing of the department challaned four other illegal hunters on the same grounds and recovered a collective fine of Rs 60,000 from these hunters.

While three hunters were caught illegally hunting parrots and other wild birds from Bahawalnagar and recovered a fine of Rs 35,000 collectively to dispose off the cases as per laws.

A spokesman of the department said that a crackdown was underway on the special directions of the Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab Mudassar Waheed Malik to snub illegal hunting.

