Physical remand of Sanam extended

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday extended physical remand of Sanam Javed in case pertaining to setting on fire the office of Muslim League further for one day.

Earlier, police produced Sanam Javed before the court and prayed for her further remand as they had to make investigations and recovery from the accused.

The court passed the order accordingly and extended the remand for one day.

Sanam Javed talking to media said she would contest election from the same constituency where Maryam would be competing.

Sanam said it was beyond her comprehension that why Maryam was afraid of her.

