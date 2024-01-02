PBF greets Atif Ikram over victory in FPCCI polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) congratulated its Capital Area Chairman Atif Ikram for winning FPCCI elections as president and Saqiub Fayyaz Magoo as senior vice president with a huge victory.

PBF President Khawaja Mahboob ur Rehman, Central VPs Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad, Jahanara Wattoo, PBF Provincial Chairmen Muhammad Naseer Malik, Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai, Shabnum Zafar and Ashafque Paracha including PBF Presidents of Multan, Lahore, Nawabshah and Dadu; namely Saleha Hassan, Momin Ali Malik, Raheel Ashfaque and Zubair Bharat congratulated Atif Ikram Shiekh and his panel candidates on a overwhelming majority in the FPCCI elections.

Meanwhile, the election commission of the FPCCI have announced official result at AGM and declared Atif Ikram Sheikh as the new president for the two years terms (2024-25).

Atif got 240 votes from United Business Group (UBG) and Sheikh Muhammad Ali from Businessmen Panel (BMP) secured 154 votes. Similarly Saqib Fayyaz Magoon from Businessmen Panel Progressive Group (BMPPG) secured 231 votes on the seat of SVP FPCCI and BMP Candidate Haji Ghani Usman secured only 155 votes. In Association Class the BMP Group led by Mian Anjum Nisar completely knock out in all four seats. The UBG candidates Zaki Aijaz secured 150, Aman Paracha 144, Asif sakhi 133 and Asif inam got 123 while BMP candidates Rafique Suleman secured 118, Muhammad Imran Tessori 105, Touqeer Malik got 98 and Muffassar Atta Malik secured only 90 votes.

On the seat of Vice President (Punjab) UBG made a landslide victory. The UBG Zain Iftikhar secured 28 votes from Khanewal Chamber and BMP candidate from Sahiwal CCI got 5 votes.

