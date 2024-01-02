New Year firing: 80 FIRs lodged against accused

KARACHI: Karachi police on Monday lodged as many as 80 First Information Reports (FIRs) against the accused involved behind the New Year Celebratory firings and carrying illegal weapons, across the city.

FIRs have been registered under sections of attempt to murder and Illegal weapon carrying, said the spokesperson of Karachi police.

He said due to efforts of the City Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind, the aerial firing Incidents remained restricted this year, compared to the last years.

The Karachi Police Chief, on the night of New Year, remained on road with the Zonal DIGPs and District SSPs.

Additional Police Force with Civil Dress Police Personnel and Traffic Police were deployed to counter any untoward situation in the city.

The overall situation of city remained peaceful and where the Incidents of Aerial Firing reported, Karachi Police responded timely and all the accused reported, were arrested.

The Karachi Police Chief wished a blessed year to the citizens of Karachi and he further commended Karachi Police on good performance during New Year Duty.

