Futures spread up 410bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 410bps to 14.94 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 56.0 percent to 408.22 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 261.64 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 96.6 percent to Rs 13.03 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.63 billion.

