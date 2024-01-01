Tarar assails Bilawal for contesting elections from NA-127

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar assailed on Sunday former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over contesting the general elections from NA-127 Lahore.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Lahore, Tarar said: “What kind of significant project had been completed in Karachi that now you (Bilawal) make your way to Lahore? How dare they (PPP) come to Lahore?”

“Lahore is the stronghold of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The people of the city love Nawaz Sharif. PML-N had clinched victory over Lahore even in difficult circumstances,” the former SAPM said.