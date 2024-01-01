BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Bilawal arrives in Lahore

NNI Published 01 Jan, 2024 05:40am

LAHORE: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in Lahore on Tuesday (January 2, 2024).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will start his election campaign from NA-127 constituency. He will also hold consultations with PPP’s local leaders regarding the constituencies of Lahore.

Earlier, Bilawal’s nomination papers were approved from Lahore’s NA-127, said PPP leader Zulfiqar Ali Badr.

On December 27, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unveiled a 10-point election manifesto of his party to deal with the challenges being faced the country and provide relief to the people.

If the PPP was voted to power in next election, it would overcome inflation, unemployment, poverty, and issues affecting the common people by implementing its manifesto, he vowed while addressing the public meeting organized on the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

Bilawal said that they were not afraid of the election; rather they would fully participate in the democratic process to get the people’s mandate. He hoped that the elections would be held on February 8, 2024 and urged all the political parties to fully take part in electoral process.

It was not the time for traditional politics to gain personal benefits and the PPP would be chosen by the people as it was doing politics of public welfare, he added.

Bilawal regretted that the 18-month coalition government could not resolve the problems of the people, and it failed to restore country’s economy and overcome challenges like terrorism. That was why the PPP was contesting the polls pursuing its own ideology he added.

