Karachi Metropolitan Museum will open its doors to visitors in March: mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced to open the Karachi Metropolitan Museum to the citizens on March 23, 2024 located at the historic Denso Hall building.

Beside this, the KMC will launch awarding a Karachi Medal on August 14 every year for the heroes who have rendered precious and exceptional services to the city of Karachi.

Addressing a press conference held at Denso Hall on Sunday, the mayor said that cash prizes and medals will also be given to those who make useful and informative documentaries on Karachi.

All the money earned by improving tax recovery system in KMC will be spent on the welfare of the citizens as per the decision of the elected representatives of the city council.

The issues of parking fee, encroachment and land grabbing will be resolved under the Sindh Local Government Act. To solve the traffic problems, a project is being worked on to build parking plazas at different places in the megacity.

Wahab said the KMC is working on the restoration and improvement of the historical heritage of the city. He said the Denso Hall, Frere Hall, Mary Weather Tower, KPT Building and KMC Building all are great historical buildings and heritage of the city.

We will tell our future generations what has been the historical background of this city for which the establishment of the first Metropolitan Museum of Pakistan in the historical building of Denso Hall built in 1886 was approved in the recent meeting of the City Council, he said.

On this occasion, he showed the historical records and documents regarding Karachi, saying this city has everything, yet people spread negative propaganda.

He said that in the first six months of 2023, KMC collected Rs58million revenue, and during our five months the KMC’s income reached to Rs1 billion. He said in the next six months we will further improve the tax system and make it more transparent.

This performance is the answer for those who said they cannot work in this city owing to unavailability of powers, he said. He said every penny received as revenue will be spent in accordance to the decision of elected representatives in the City Council Karachi. Public money will be spent only on public welfare.

