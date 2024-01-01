BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Bid to smuggle cellular phones foiled at JIAK

NNI Published 01 Jan, 2024 05:40am

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs officials deputed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi foiled the smuggling of cellular phones worth millions of rupees on Sunday.

According to a spokesman for Customs, officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from a foreign origin.

During the process, the staff screened the luggage of a female passenger who landed at the Karachi airport from Sharjah, UAE.

The spokesman added that when the officials checked her luggage they found 23 smartphones worth over Rs 9 million. A case has been registered against the passenger as he failed to produce tax details to the Customs staff.

In a similar action, Customs officials foiled a smuggling bid worth around Rs 8 million from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and nabbed a passenger travelling from the United States.

According to a deputy collector of Customs, a passenger travelled from the United States via a private airline carrying smuggled goods worth Rs 8 million. “The products carried by the passenger included cosmetics, garments, and other expensive items,” he said.

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS Pakistan Customs officials smuggle cellular phones JIAK

