BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-01

Mayor, deputy mayor felicitate new KPC body

APP Published 01 Jan, 2024 05:40am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad congratulated President Saeed Sarbazi and General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed and other elected officials on the success of The Democrats Panel in the annual elections of Karachi Press Club.

In a message, they said that the democratic and journalistic traditions of the Karachi Press Club are commendable.

Everyone recognizes the dynamic role of the Karachi Press Club in strengthening democracy in the country along with working for the welfare of the journalist community.

All the pro-democratic forces appreciate the services of the Karachi Press Club in this regard. Pakistan People’s Party has always stood by the side of journalists in their struggle for rights.

It is hoped that The Democrats Panel will serve the journalistic community even better and promote constructive and objective journalism in the country.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab Shoaib Ahmed Karachi mayor Saeed Sarbazi KPC body

Comments

1000 characters

Mayor, deputy mayor felicitate new KPC body

Performance of Shamshad better than Dar’s, says noted economist

US strikes kill 10 Houthis attacking ship in Red Sea

WWF, WPPF: SRB exceeds target

Suki Kinari hydel project: Delay in power evacuation to attract LDs, govt warned

Idea of establishment of ‘industrial’ park on PSM land under CPEC hailed

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Rs60m approved for KP Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority

SIFC wants to know if Aramco’s interest in refinery project persists

‘Implementation of ATIR’s orders’: President rejects appeal of LTO Islamabad

ECP starts receiving appeals against acceptance, rejection of election nominations

Read more stories