Business & Finance Print 2024-01-01

UBG will surely address key challenges facing business community: Tanveer

Recorder Report Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:59am

LAHORE: Patron-in-Chief United Business Group S M Tanveer has said that the United Business Group (UBG) has secured landslide victory out of its unity and is all set to address key issues of the business community, besides striving for increasing exports and strengthening foreign exchange reserves.

He was talking to media after landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday after his Group won annual elections of the FPCCI.

He was welcomed by the members of LCCI and local trade bodies at the airport. A large number of APTMA office-bearers and members including its Chairman Kamran Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman Asad Shafi, Executive Mohammad Ali, Energy Advisor Tahir Basharat Cheema and Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir were also present at the airport to receive them.

Talking at the airport, Tanveer said that UBG has won the annual elections for 2024-2025 after four years with a comfortable margin. Informing about the election result, he said that Ikram Sheikh of UBG was elected president by defeating BMP candidate, while Saqib Fayyaz Magoon won the post of Senior Vice President by defeating Haji Ghani Usman.

Overall, the joint candidates of UBG and BMPP won eight seats including president, senior vice president and vice presidents in the FPCCI elections. The UBG leaders have termed the group’s election victory as the hard work of S M Tanveer, Zubair Tufail, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Ali Hussam Asghar and the entire team.

He said that the role of FPCCI is very important in promoting the private sector in the country and assisting the government in boosting exports, encouraging foreign investment, and stimulating economic activity, and UBG will strengthen FPCCI to play this role effectively.

He further said that the private sector is the backbone of the economy and there is a need to promote business leaders as role models in the country to attract youth towards entrepreneurship so that they could drive Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.

According to him, the UBG has prepared a plan to address the key issues of the business community and steer the economy out of trouble.

He said that the government is working hard and pursuing reforms in various sectors due to which the economy is now showing some signs of revival and vowed that all possible efforts would be made to put Pakistan on track of sustainable growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

