New MG electric vehicles unveiled

PESHAWAR: President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq unveiled new electric vehicles introduced by MG Khyber Motors here during a ceremony held at Chamber House.

The ceremony was attended by the chamber vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, MG Khyber Motors Chief Executive Officer, Naeem Afridi, CEO AA Gems and Jewellery Abdullah Afridi, executive member Monawar Khurshid, Muhammad Ismail, former senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, and Ihsanullah, Nisar Ahmad, Waqar Ahmad, Mazar ul Haq, Fazal e Wahid, Ishtiaq Muhammad and members of the business community.

MG Khyber Motors CEO Naeem Afridi and technical staff enlightened participants of the event about new variants of MG Electric vehicles, its significance, benefits and various features.

Fuad Ishaq congratulated MG Khyber Motors for launching new electric vehicles of different variants, stating that environment pollution would be reduced by introduction of new electric vehicles.

Ijaz Afridi, vice president of the chamber, terming the launching of electric vehicles by MG Khyber Motors highly welcoming, hoped that it would assist to control over the rising environmental pollution in the province.

