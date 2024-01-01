HCSTSI expresses concern over non-implementation of CM’s orders

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani stated that despite the clear instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh no technical report was submitted on the need for drain and sewage drains on Auto Bhan Road.

He said that the 300 acres of land that was allotted in 2007, the cost of which has already been paid by the industrialists, the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Minister for Commerce, Industry and Revenue and the Managing Director of the SITE also ordered by. However, SITE Limited has so far not held any meeting or prepared any action plan.

He emphasized that the only solution to the encroachment problems in the Hyderabad SITE is to remove the temporary and permanent encroachments with the help of the law enforcement agencies by keeping the layout plan of the SITE in front, but it is not being done. Regarding the development on 220 acres of land in Ganjo Takkar for a cemetery, he expressed concern that no progress had been made on that front either.

He stated that the summary of funds for the infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad has not been approved yet, so a letter should be written to the Chief Minister of Sindh so that this point is included in the agenda of the next cabinet meeting and 110 billion rupees is released as soon as possible.

It can be used to improve the infrastructure of the site. He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh had given clear instructions on the water problems of SITE Hyderabad that the connections of all the industries that do not give money to WASA should be cut off without any interruption, but nothing has been done about it so far.

Shaikhani highlighted the lack of progress regarding city surveys in Shah Latifabad Town, Qasimabad and Tando Jam despite the orders from former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and directives issued by Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar.

He said that express feeder is to be provided to the Hyderabad SITE but till the express feeder is not provided then the SITE should be declared as load shedding free zone so that the industries can continue their manufacturing without interruption.

He said that the best response the traders and industrialists are getting from the caretaker government has not been received from any elected government in the last 15 years and if the problems of traders and industrialists do not end now, they will never.

He urged the Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure that the officers of the institutions who are part of the coordination committee attend the meeting of the coordination committee in a personal capacity.

He expressed these views in the second meeting of the coordination committee of the industrialists and business community under the chairmanship of Hyderabad Division Commissioner Syed Khalid Haider Shah.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Hyderabad said that after the first meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqir also visited Hyderabad and issued instructions to all the relevant institutions on the problems faced by traders and industrialists. He mentioned that despite seeking reports on progress after the first meeting, no significant progress was seen from any department in the past month.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad to form a committee comprising the Chamber President, MD WASA, DG HDA, Chairman SITE Works Committee, and Project Director Local Government, which would present comprehensive solutions to all issues in the coordination committee’s next meeting.

He directed the managing director SITE representative SITE engineer on the 300 acres of land allotted to the SITE that the encroachment issues have not been resolved so far and a full report should be submitted in the next meeting. He ordered the director of survey settlement regarding Shah Latifabad Town, Qasimabad and Tando Jam city survey to submit a complete report on all the obstacles in the city survey and to write a letter for the same budget.

He indicated to resolve the matter by meeting with the CEO HESCO regarding the express feeder provided to Hyderabad SITE and the SITE being declared as load shedding free zone. He issued instructions to all the concerned bodies that the third meeting of the Coordination Committee will be convened again after ten days in which all the representatives will present their comprehensive performance report.

On this occasion business community, chairman of works committees and all representatives of the relevant departments were also present.

