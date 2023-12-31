BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

  • Soldier embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan
BR Web Desk Published 31 Dec, 2023 06:56pm

Security forces on Sunday killed three terrorists who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that security forces “picked up movement of three terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border in the general area Batwar, Bajaur district.”

It stated that after an intense exchange of fire, all three terrorists were sent to hell.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement added.

In a separate incident on the night of 30/31 December, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistani Border Post in the general area Spinwam, North Waziristan district, ISPR said.

“Own troops responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists. However, during the exchange of fire, Naik Abdul Rauf (age: 31 years, resident of: District Rahim Yar Khan), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” it added.

Earlier today, security forces killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Mashkai, Awaran District, Balochistan.

“During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, ‘Five Terrorists’ were sent to hell,” according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR terrorists killed Soldier martyred Bajaur

Comments

1000 characters

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Zero-rated industrial consumers: Auto sector opposed to provision of power at ‘special’ rates

Banks’ retail transactions: Q1 share of digital payments soars to 80pc

$382m ‘Karachi Mobility Project’: WB rates implementation progress as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

Five terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran district: ISPR

Scrutiny of nomination papers ends

US military says sank three Houthi vessels that attacked container ship in Red Sea

Non-filers: FBR to initiate punitive actions next month: chairman

Netanyahu says Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, war to last months

China’s Xi hails ‘resilient’ economy in bullish New Year speech

Read more stories