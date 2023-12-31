Security forces kill three terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Security forces on Sunday killed three terrorists who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that security forces “picked up movement of three terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border in the general area Batwar, Bajaur district.”

It stated that after an intense exchange of fire, all three terrorists were sent to hell.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement added.

In a separate incident on the night of 30/31 December, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistani Border Post in the general area Spinwam, North Waziristan district, ISPR said.

“Own troops responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists. However, during the exchange of fire, Naik Abdul Rauf (age: 31 years, resident of: District Rahim Yar Khan), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” it added.

Earlier today, security forces killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Mashkai, Awaran District, Balochistan.

“During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, ‘Five Terrorists’ were sent to hell,” according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).