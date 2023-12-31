BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka troops kill police officer in botched drug raid

AFP Published 31 Dec, 2023 11:54am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

COLOMBO: A police officer was killed and another critically wounded Sunday when troops opened fire on an undercover unit during a drug raid at a hotel in Sri Lanka, local police said.

The unit was part of a major anti-narcotics drive codenamed “Yuktiya,” or justice, which police said had resulted in over 17,000 arrests in the past three weeks.

The undercover officers were at a beach hotel in Weligama, a popular surf spot on the island nation’s southern coast, a police officer told AFP by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Army troops deployed to reinforce local police in the anti-drugs campaign rushed to the area to investigate an unrelated shooting and opened fire at a van speeding away from the scene, the officer said.

“They did not realise that there were officers from the Colombo Crime Division in the van leaving the hotel,” the officer said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Sri Lanka detains nearly 15,000 in drug crackdown

It was the first fatality reported since a major crackdown on the narcotics trade was launched on December 10.

The raids were paused for two days for Christmas as police were deployed for other security duties, but the campaign resumed after the holiday.

The cordon-and-search operations, carried out by police with the help of heavily armed troops, and mass arrests have provoked allegations of rights violations.

Rights activist Ambika Satkunanathan posted on social media that the searches were not based on evidence but were “targeting only poor areas”.

Police were arresting drug users and small-time dealers but “not focusing on large-scale traffickers”, she added.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka troops Yuktiya

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka troops kill police officer in botched drug raid

Zero-rated industrial consumers: Auto sector opposed to provision of power at ‘special’ rates

Banks’ retail transactions: Q1 share of digital payments soars to 80pc

$382m ‘Karachi Mobility Project’: WB rates implementation progress as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

Scrutiny of nomination papers ends

Non-filers: FBR to initiate punitive actions next month: chairman

Netanyahu says Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, war to last months

Corruption case: NAB granted six-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

Section 5 of MPO: IHC defines how detention orders can be passed

Atif Ikram elected FPCCI president

IK’s assets increased by Rs277m in 5 years

Read more stories