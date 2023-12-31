Corruption case: NAB granted six-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Saturday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) six-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in connection with a corruption case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while announcing it reserved judgment granted six-day physical remand of Chaudhry and ordered NAB to produce him before the court on January.

The court also ordered to complete the investigation and allow the accused to meet with his legal team.

Fawad Chaudhry given into 10-day NAB remand

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Chaudhry before the court and pleaded Court to grant another 10-day physical remand in order to conduct investigation from the accused in the case pertaining to misappropriation in land procurement for Pind Dadan Khan-Jhelum Road construction.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that bank records have been summoned in which some transactions have been suspicious and required further investigation.

The bureau has summoned the contractor and XEN on January 02, he said, adding that eight of 16-kanal land procured has been transferred in the name of Fawad Chaudhry.

The judge inquired Chaudhry about NAB’s behaviour. After experiencing various institutions in a year, the former minister said, the NAB’s behaviour was satisfactory.

He said that the road project was approved by provincial and federal governments NAB could not open inquiry against government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023