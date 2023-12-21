BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-21

Fawad Chaudhry given into 10-day NAB remand

Fazal Sher Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Wednesday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 10-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while announcing its reserved judgment remanded Chaudhry for 10 days into NAB custody.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif informed the court that the bureau has implemented the arrest warrant against the former minister.

He requested the court to issue production orders for the accused to present him before the court to obtain his physical remand.

He further told the court that the accused is in judicial custody and under the law production an accused before the court within 24 hours after his arrest.

Later, after the approval of the court, NAB officials produced Chaudhry before the court.

Chaudhry’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, prosecutor Sohail Arif, and the investigation officer (IO) of the case appeared before the court.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant 14 days of physical remand for the accused to investigate him. When the judge inquired about the case, the prosecutor said that NAB had started an inquiry regarding corruption in Jhelum Road on November 10, 2023, but the accused refused to join the investigation.

He alleged that Chaudhry being a minister put pressure on the preparation of PC-1 of the said road project. The physical remand of the accused is required for investigation and obtaining relevant records, he said, adding that this is the first physical remand, therefore, grant 14 days remand for the accused.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Fawad Chaudhry accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad Chaudhry given into 10-day NAB remand

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories