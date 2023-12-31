‘The Democrats’ panel sweeps elections: Sarbazi reelected KPC president

KARACHI: The Democrats Panel swept the Karachi Press Club (KPC) elections for the 14th straight year on Saturday.

Other groups that contested the annual polls were ‘The Independent’ and ‘The Journalist’ panels.

A large number of KPC members, all being journalists, participated in the election process. Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan, head of the Election Committee, announced the results in a ceremony held at the KPC premises.

According to Dr. Tauseef, Saeed Sarbazi of ‘The Democrats’ panel was elected as president with 845 votes while his opponent Aftab Hussain bagged 110 votes.

Shoaib Ahmed was elected as a secretary with 843 votes while his opponent Arif Khan got 96 votes. Abdul Rashid Memon got 758 votes for the post of vice president, Ehtisham Saeed Qureshi got 806 votes for the post of treasurer while Muhammad Munsif got 726 votes for the post of joint secretary.

Shams Keerio, Mona Siddiqui, Shazia Hassan, Nawab Qureshi, Shoaib Ahmed, Rana Javed and Noor Mohammad Kalhoro were declared successful on all seven seats of the governing body.

The polling started at 9am and continued till 5pm without any break. Out of total 1,503 registered voters, 979 members cast their votes.

