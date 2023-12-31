BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-31

‘The Democrats’ panel sweeps elections: Sarbazi reelected KPC president

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

KARACHI: The Democrats Panel swept the Karachi Press Club (KPC) elections for the 14th straight year on Saturday.

Other groups that contested the annual polls were ‘The Independent’ and ‘The Journalist’ panels.

A large number of KPC members, all being journalists, participated in the election process. Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan, head of the Election Committee, announced the results in a ceremony held at the KPC premises.

According to Dr. Tauseef, Saeed Sarbazi of ‘The Democrats’ panel was elected as president with 845 votes while his opponent Aftab Hussain bagged 110 votes.

Shoaib Ahmed was elected as a secretary with 843 votes while his opponent Arif Khan got 96 votes. Abdul Rashid Memon got 758 votes for the post of vice president, Ehtisham Saeed Qureshi got 806 votes for the post of treasurer while Muhammad Munsif got 726 votes for the post of joint secretary.

Shams Keerio, Mona Siddiqui, Shazia Hassan, Nawab Qureshi, Shoaib Ahmed, Rana Javed and Noor Mohammad Kalhoro were declared successful on all seven seats of the governing body.

The polling started at 9am and continued till 5pm without any break. Out of total 1,503 registered voters, 979 members cast their votes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KPC Saeed Sarbazi KPC elections Dr. Tauseef Democrats Panel

Comments

1000 characters

‘The Democrats’ panel sweeps elections: Sarbazi reelected KPC president

Zero-rated industrial consumers: Auto sector opposed to provision of power at ‘special’ rates

Banks’ retail transactions: Q1 share of digital payments soars to 80pc

$382m ‘Karachi Mobility Project’: WB rates implementation progress as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

Scrutiny of nomination papers ends

Non-filers: FBR to initiate punitive actions next month: chairman

Corruption case: NAB granted six-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

Section 5 of MPO: IHC defines how detention orders can be passed

Atif Ikram elected FPCCI president

IK’s assets increased by Rs277m in 5 years

IBO in Mir Ali: Five terrorists including commander Khuray killed: ISPR

Read more stories