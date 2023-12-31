New Year Eve: Section 144 imposed in Karachi

KARACHI: The district administration has imposed section 144 in Karachi division on the eve of New Year.

According to the notification issued by the Karachi commissioner, section 144 will remain in force from Saturday evening to January 1st, 2024.

The notification said that aerial firing will be banned in the metropolis while strict action will be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the Karachi traffic police have finalized a strategy to deal with drunk drivers on New Year Eve in the port city.

According to DIG traffic Iqbal Dara, the police have formed separate teams to launch crackdown against drunk drivers.

The police have acquired breathalysers to check alcoholism in suspicious drivers amid a growing number of such cases which have led to many fatal road accidents in Karachi, he said.