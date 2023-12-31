LearnOnTikTok termed dominant force shaping educational landscape in Pakistan

KARACHI: TikTok, the global powerhouse of creativity and connection, has unveiled its highly anticipated Year on TikTok 2023 report, highlighting the transformative impact of #LearnOnTikTok as the dominant force shaping the educational landscape in Pakistan and beyond.

In a year marked by laughter, learning, and inspiration, TikTok’s global community of over 1 billion users embraced new life hacks, delved into humour, and explored historical wonders. However, the standout category of 2023 was undeniably #LearnOnTikTok, which became the focal point for educational brilliance, offering users a platform to seamlessly acquire knowledge while scrolling through captivating content.

LearnOnTikTok featured an array of educational trends that enriched the lives of Pakistani users. From #BookTok, fuelling the readers’ community’s exploration of literature, to #ExamReady, providing interactive teaching skills for students, and #LearnOnTikTok, offering practical tips and tricks for daily life, TikTok became a dynamic hub for learning and self-improvement.

Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations and Marketing for Pakistan at TikTok, praised the vibrant creativity of the Pakistani community, stating, “Year on TikTok 2023 is a testament to the vibrant creativity of our Pakistani community. From engaging sports content to insightful life hacks, TikTok has been a platform for authentic expression and positive impact. Thank you, Pakistan, for making TikTok a space for connection and inspiration. Here’s to another year of laughter and creativity!”

The broader Year on TikTok 2023 report showcased the global impact of the platform, with users from around the world connecting, creating, and celebrating authenticity. From foolproof recipes and side-splitting skits to throwback tunes and the thriving small business ecosystem, TikTok’s influence was felt on a global scale.

“Year on TikTok 2023 is a testament to the extraordinary moments that unfolded on TikTok throughout the year. It serves as a window into stories that have inspired, entertained, and educated over 1 billion people globally. We extend our gratitude for yet another year of joy and creativity within our community, and for sharing your boundless creativity with us,” expressed Adam Presser, Head of Operations, TikTok.

As users continue to relish the moments that defined 2023, the TikTok community is encouraged to explore #YearOnTikTok on the app or visit TikTok Newsroom to revisit the most popular trends, tricks, and how-to’s of the year.

