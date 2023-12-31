BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-31

ATIR Lahore explains how foreign companies should approach

Sohail Sarfraz Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) Lahore has unanimously held that the foreign companies have to file Board Resolution and Power of Attorney with the ATIR through their respective Foreign Offices of Pakistan and foreign countries.

It is reliably learnt that a landmark order has been passed by the Lahore Bench of ATIR wherein applications by a foreign company have been dismissed unanimously, while a penalty was also imposed which was deposited with the High Court dispensary.

Earlier, office of FTO Dr Asif Jah has also summoned Member Operations, FBR, CTO, RTO Lahore Chief Commissioners for their meaningful silence to avoid investigation before FTO regarding their failure to take measures to recover unchallenged huge tax demands from a Chinese company for the Tax Years 2007 to 2012.

When contacted Lahore based tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt told this correspondence that earlier ATIR by using own motion powers has declared that ATIR cannot entertain an appeal under Section 131 without any written order passed/issued by the Commissioner (Appeals) under Section 129 and ordered for delisting of appeals filed by a China-based taxpayer Thereafter, Chinese company approached the ATIR in rectification jurisdiction, which has been dismissed by a Full Bench.

ATIR order stated that the “Counsel for the applicant was directed to assist this Tribunal and file corroborative documentary evidence, in shape of Board Resolution and Power of Attorney, duly routed through Foreign Offices of Pakistan & Peoples Republic of China, through which the applicant has been authorized to file the instant miscellaneous applications and due to lack of these basic documents, instant applications are not maintainable.

Learned counsel in response to above mentioned queries, has candidly given his reply “in Silence”, because he was handicapped to meet the query as there exists no Board Resolution for filing of appeals/applications. Admittedly the applicant had approached this Tribunal for rectification of order against which Reference Applications were not filed and limitation for this purpose had expired, ATIR ordered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Waheed Shahzad Butt Taxpayer ATIR foreign companies Dr Asif Jah ATIR Lahore Foreign Offices of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

ATIR Lahore explains how foreign companies should approach

Zero-rated industrial consumers: Auto sector opposed to provision of power at ‘special’ rates

Banks’ retail transactions: Q1 share of digital payments soars to 80pc

$382m ‘Karachi Mobility Project’: WB rates implementation progress as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

Scrutiny of nomination papers ends

Non-filers: FBR to initiate punitive actions next month: chairman

Corruption case: NAB granted six-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

Section 5 of MPO: IHC defines how detention orders can be passed

Atif Ikram elected FPCCI president

IK’s assets increased by Rs277m in 5 years

IBO in Mir Ali: Five terrorists including commander Khuray killed: ISPR

Read more stories