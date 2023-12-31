KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (December 30, 2023)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 29-12-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 17,300 235 17,535 17,235 +300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 18,540 252 18,792 18,471 +321/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
