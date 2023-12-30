BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces kill Palestinian after car ramming: ministry, army

AFP Published 30 Dec, 2023 10:39pm

HEBRON: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said, after the army reported he allegedly carried out a car ramming.

The Israeli military said soldiers “neutralised” the driver who rammed the car into a military post near Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron.

An AFP journalist saw Israeli forces surrounding a vehicle with soldiers and military vehicles deployed in the area.

The Palestinian health ministry said Mohammed Masalmeh was shot dead by Israeli troops at the camp entrance.

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid: ministry

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported one person was moderately wounded.

The incident comes a day after Israeli troops shot dead another Palestinian who the military said rammed a car into people near Hebron, wounding four according to medics.

Violence in the West Bank – occupied by Israeli since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war – has intensified since the outbreak of fighting between Israel and Gaza rulers Hamas nearly three months ago.

More than 520 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year by Israeli security forces and settlers, according to a health ministry toll, at least 317 of them since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

Gaza Palestinians Israeli forces Palestinian Health Ministry Mohammed Masalmeh

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli forces kill Palestinian after car ramming: ministry, army

ECP rejects Imran Khan's nomination papers from Lahore, Mianwali

Five terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Socioeconomic development: Agriculture holds immense importance: PM

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Nearly 200 killed in 24 hours as Israel intensifies air, ground offensives in Gaza

Hamas condemns US 'emergency' sale of munitions to Israel

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

China to boost activity to assert sovereignty over East China Sea islets: Kyodo

Gold price per tola declines Rs900 in Pakistan

Read more stories