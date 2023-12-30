Israeli forces kill Palestinian after car ramming: ministry, army

HEBRON: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said, after the army reported he allegedly carried out a car ramming.

The Israeli military said soldiers “neutralised” the driver who rammed the car into a military post near Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron.

An AFP journalist saw Israeli forces surrounding a vehicle with soldiers and military vehicles deployed in the area.

The Palestinian health ministry said Mohammed Masalmeh was shot dead by Israeli troops at the camp entrance.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported one person was moderately wounded.

The incident comes a day after Israeli troops shot dead another Palestinian who the military said rammed a car into people near Hebron, wounding four according to medics.

Violence in the West Bank – occupied by Israeli since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war – has intensified since the outbreak of fighting between Israel and Gaza rulers Hamas nearly three months ago.

More than 520 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year by Israeli security forces and settlers, according to a health ministry toll, at least 317 of them since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.