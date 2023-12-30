Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

KARACHI: Federal Minister Commerce, Industries & Production Dr Gohar Ejaz presided over the meeting on matters pertaining to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on Friday at Governor House here.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary Commerce Sualeh Farooqi, TDAP Chief Executive Officer Zubair Motiwala and other officials of Pakistan Steel Mills and TDAP.

As per officials of MoC, during the meeting, Dr Gohar Ejaz was briefed about the circumstances which led to destruction and closure of the PSM.

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

TDAP officials under the leadership of Zubair Motiwala briefed the federal minister about “4th Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibition (SCE)” in Cairo, Egypt to be held next month.

The 4th edition of the PATDC & SCE will see participation from major economies in the MENA region including Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali & Mauritania.

