Socioeconomic development: Agriculture holds immense importance: PM

  • Caretaker premier hails work of ministries and departments for achieving milestones under umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council
APP Published December 30, 2023 Updated December 30, 2023 10:18am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Friday said agriculture held immense importance for socioeconomic development of the country at the grassroots level.

The interim prime minister, addressing the National Farmers’ Convention as the chief guest, appreciated the collaborative work of ministries and departments for achieving various milestones under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and stressed the need to expedite various initiatives, according to a press release issued by the PM Office’s Media Wing.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the guest of honour on the occasion. The event was attended by federal ministers, agricultural experts and senior government officials.

Caretaker PM Kakar directs all stakeholders to pursue SIFC initiatives

The COAS, in his address, emphasised that the farmers were the backbone of the country’s agriculture sector.

“It’s your untiring hard work, toil and determination that plays a pivotal role in ensuring food security for millions of Pakistanis. You make us and the entire nation proud,” he added.

He said the climate change and water scarcity were realities that challenged Pakistan’s food security and necessitated use of technology and close government-public collaboration as being done under the SIFC. “Pakistan is endowed with immense potential and abundant resources. Together, we will navigate through these challenging times, by the grace of Allah, and attain our goals across every sector, InshaAllah,” he added.

The COAS said the dividends of all initiatives by the SIFC would help Pakistan come out of the economic crisis. “United, we as a resilient nation will lead Pakistan towards a progressive and prosperous future, InshaAllah,” he added.

Bashir Dec 30, 2023 08:01am
What will it take for this man to understand that he just a caretaker. He should focus and take seriously his c caretaker job description and objectives!
KU Dec 30, 2023 09:17am
The PM should spend some time in rural areas and see the plight of agriculture and socioeconomic detestation. All is well statements by the leaders are criminal when the nation is in pain.
NXT Dec 30, 2023 09:37am
Talk, talk, and more talk! How about providing an email account where us small farmers can have our grievances redressed!
