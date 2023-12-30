BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
18 ambassadors/high commissioners: ECP allows govt to go ahead with appointments

Ali Hussain Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally granted permission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to go ahead with the recent appointments of 18 ambassadors/high commissioners in various world capitals, dropping its previous objection on the grounds that the caretaker government could not make such appointments after the announcement of election schedule.

Sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained its position before the election body and conveyed its position that these appointments were due, as per the routine and critical for pursuing “national foreign policy objectives”, which would have no impact on February 8, 2024, general elections.

Upon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ explanation, the sources maintained that the ECP formally granted permission to the ministry to go ahead with the recent appointment of 18 ambassadors and high commissioners in various world capitals, approved by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Through a letter undersigned by Director Elections, ECP, and addressed to Foreign Secretary Mohammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi dated December 28, 2023, the ECP formally conveyed to the Foreign Office to go ahead with the appointments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

