KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, January 01, 2024, which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’. All banks, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on Jan 1, 2024.

However, all employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend the office as usual.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023