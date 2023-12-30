PTI body condemns manhandling of Qureshi by police

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Friday, strongly condemned the manhandling of party vice chairman and a two-time foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi by personnel of Punjab police under the draconian 3MPO issued by deputy commissioner Rawalpindi.

The committee which met here to discuss the prevalent political situation in the country, demanded strict action against the cop involved in the manhandling of Qureshi, saying treating a political prisoner in such a manner despite his bail order by the top court of the country is nothing but political victimisation.

The committee also discussed illegal arrests of PTI candidates across the country especially in Punjab, saying it is a pre-planned strategy to rig the election through administration officials who have been deployed as returning officers to rig the polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023