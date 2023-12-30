Punjab CM visits hospitals, parks & CTD

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited three hospitals of Lahore including the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Children Hospital and General Hospital and reviewed the progress on the up-gradation works.

On this occasion, the CM directed to install new tiles on the floor of the main corridor of the Children’s Hospital within ten days. He also inspected the ongoing construction activities at PIC and directed to put biogas pipes underground within 24 hours. Besides this, he witnessed the ongoing up-gradation of four floors of the General Hospital and also inspected the newly constructed operation theatres.

The CM also undertook comprehensive visits to three parks and the CTD headquarters from late night until morning, and from morning to evening. Over a span of seven hours, the CM reviewed the progress at Children’s Hospital, PIC and General Hospital.

He also scrutinized plans to restore Shalimar Garden to its original historical status, as well as the recreational facilities at Jallo Park and Botanical Garden Jallo for potential improvements. During his visit, CM Naqvi inaugurated the CTD Training School and presided over a meeting.

Expressing keen interest in the welfare of children, the CM inquired about the treatment facilities provided in the Children’s Hospital emergency and directed immediate enhancements including fixing new tiles on the main corridor floor. He sought new counters’ designs from IDAP within 24 hours adding that new tiles and counters fixing should be completed within 10 days.

Turning his attention to the General Hospital, the CM reviewed the up-gradation work on all four floors of the Emergency Block. He emphasized the importance of safe and standard wiring for biogas and AC pipes, as well as infection-free operation theatres. Noting some sluggishness in construction activities, he ordered to accelerate the pace of work.

The CM Naqvi’s visit to Shalimar Garden involved a detailed review of its overall condition. Riding in a rickshaw, he affirmed his commitment to restoring the garden to its original historical state.

The CM ordered the removal of illegal constructions around the garden, tasking the deputy commissioner Lahore with the responsibility. Additionally, he instructed the MD WASA to devise a sustainable solution for water drainage along the outer wall of the garden.

In his visit to Jallo Park and Botanical Garden Jallo, the CM expressed dissatisfaction with broken roads and poor conditions in Jallo Park, demanding a plan for its upgrade. He directed the immediate transfer of park management from the forest department to the PHA, emphasizing the need for improvements.

Later, at the CTD headquarters, CM Naqvi inaugurated the CTD Training School, met corporals under training, and commended their professional training. Appreciating the efforts of IG police and AIG (CTD), he highlighted the exemplary role of CTD Punjab in suppressing terrorism.

The CM was also briefed about successful intelligence-based operations. He praised AIG (CTD) for transforming CTD into an exemplary institution through effective teamwork.

