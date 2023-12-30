BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-30

Collection of govt receipts, taxes: Bank branches to remain open today, tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced opening of concerned branches of all banks for collection of government receipts/duties/taxes on 30th and 31st December 2023.

To facilitate the taxpayers in payment of government duties/taxes, it has been decided that branches of all banks that are open on Saturday shall observe extended working hours till 5:00pm on Saturday 30th December, 2023 and till 8:00pm on Sunday the 31st December, 2023 for collection of taxes through Alternate Delivery Channels and Over-the-Counter facilities.

Further, to ensure same day clearing/ settlement of payment instruments, NIFT has been advised to arrange special clearings at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday the 30th December, 2023 and at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday the 31st December, 2023.

To eliminate the issue of spillover of tax receipts, banks shall ensure that no instrument concerning government receipts, lodged during the aforementioned office hours, remain unattended at branch counters and must be lodged in the aforesaid special clearing in the value date of 31st December, 2023.

Moreover, banks are advised to keep their concerned branches open on 30th and 31st December, 2023 till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearings for government transactions by the NIFT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

banks SBP NIFT duties and taxes sales tax receipts taxes collection

Comments

1000 characters

Collection of govt receipts, taxes: Bank branches to remain open today, tomorrow

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Beneficial owners of companies: PTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

Read more stories