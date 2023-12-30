Sindh, federal govt to establish industrial park at Steel Mills

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar and Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Board of Investment Gohar Ejaz Khan in their meeting at CM House discussed the need for the establishment of more Industrial Parks in Karachi.

The CM said that industrialization was the only solution to develop the economy and create employment opportunities and it, of course, it open new vistas of prosperity and uplift.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Federal Commerce Secretary Sualeh Farooqi, Secretary Federal BOI Sohail Rajput and others.

The federal minister told the CM that 1500 acres of land at Steel Mill was allocated for an Industrial Park and its development was assigned to Chinese authorities under CPEC. He added that the federal government has prepared a plan to hand it over to Chinese authorities to establish their industrial units.

The chief minister said that the provincial government has started the development of the Dhabeji Industrial Zone and the development of another Industrial Park at Steel Mills would be a great move.

