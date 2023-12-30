Exam material: UHS, Pakistan Post ink MoU for secure transportation

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the Pakistan Post Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the safe and secure transportation of question papers and relevant examination material for medical and other professional examinations.

The UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore and Postmaster General Punjab (Central) Ms. Sadia Naseem Ghazal signed the agreement. Under the agreement, Pakistan Post will handle the delivery of UHS exam papers and relevant materials to various cities across Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir where the examinations are conducted. Furthermore, Pakistan Post will ensure the return of all solved papers to Lahore with the utmost confidentiality and security post-examination.

The MoU incorporates strict standard operating procedures to enhance the security of the transportation process. Pakistan Post has extended a specially discounted package to UHS for its services under this agreement.

On behalf of UHS, Deputy Registrar Admin Ali Fayaz Malik will be the focal person for the implementation of the agreement.

The ceremony was attended by the UHS pro-VC Prof. Nadia Naseem, Registrar Professor Sarah Ghafoor, Director Postgraduate Studies Professor Asif Naveed, DS South Pakistan Post Shaista Anjum, and DPMG Operations Shahid Iqbal.

