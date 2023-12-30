BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-30

Exam material: UHS, Pakistan Post ink MoU for secure transportation

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the Pakistan Post Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the safe and secure transportation of question papers and relevant examination material for medical and other professional examinations.

The UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore and Postmaster General Punjab (Central) Ms. Sadia Naseem Ghazal signed the agreement. Under the agreement, Pakistan Post will handle the delivery of UHS exam papers and relevant materials to various cities across Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir where the examinations are conducted. Furthermore, Pakistan Post will ensure the return of all solved papers to Lahore with the utmost confidentiality and security post-examination.

The MoU incorporates strict standard operating procedures to enhance the security of the transportation process. Pakistan Post has extended a specially discounted package to UHS for its services under this agreement.

On behalf of UHS, Deputy Registrar Admin Ali Fayaz Malik will be the focal person for the implementation of the agreement.

The ceremony was attended by the UHS pro-VC Prof. Nadia Naseem, Registrar Professor Sarah Ghafoor, Director Postgraduate Studies Professor Asif Naveed, DS South Pakistan Post Shaista Anjum, and DPMG Operations Shahid Iqbal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou UHS University of Health Sciences Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore

Comments

1000 characters

Exam material: UHS, Pakistan Post ink MoU for secure transportation

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Beneficial owners of companies: PTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

Read more stories