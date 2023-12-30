BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
HANDS, Zong 4G to set up digital lab in Karachi suburbs school

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: The Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) has partnered with Zong 4G to set up a digital lab at the FAS School in Noor Muhammad Goth, Karachi, to provide students in marginalized areas with top-notch technological systems to empower their digital skills and provide access to the digital world.

The school presently serves 120 students and is consistently broadening its scope to guarantee the provision of high-quality education for more students. To make this vision a reality, HANDS has partnered with Zong 4G, which is working to bridge the digital gap in Pakistan by providing students with unrestricted digital access to foster knowledge imperatives and help them excel in the digital world.

The school previously faced challenges in delivering digital access to children but is now optimistic regarding the positive impact of the newly established digital lab in facilitating a more seamless and enjoyable educational experience for students.

About the recent collaboration, the official spokesperson for Zong 4G said, Zong 4G views the support and development of educational institutions in Pakistan as a primary commitment. Aligned with our Sustainability Program, the initiative is designed to advance societal well-being in the country. Through this partnership with HANDS, we aim to enhance digital education, making the digital realm more accessible for students.

