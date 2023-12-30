BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
First artificial intelligence training programme announced

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Commission has announced the first artificial intelligence training program of its kind in the country.

Under which the university teachers will be trained in digital skills. This was expressed by Chairman PHEC Dr. Shahid Munir while addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day 15th training workshop under the faculty development program organized by PHEC at the Academy of University of Animal Sciences.43 lecturers and assistant professors from public and private universities participated in the training workshop.

Dr Shahid Munir said that the aim of the program is to enlighten the teachers with the latest trends in the rapidly developing digital economy. The more the teachers understand the function of digital tools, the faster Pakistan will be on the path of economic development.

The objective of the training program is to equip teachers with technology-based knowledge so that they can come up with creative digital and financial solutions to meet the challenges of the future. Dr. Shahid Munir said that artificial intelligence has the ability to perform various tasks simultaneously.

Now the technology has crossed the stages of limited intelligence and general artificial intelligence and has entered the critical stage of super artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence will surpass the intelligence of its creators in the future. AI will play a very important role in hybrid warfare and cyber warfare. Dr. Tanvir Qasim, Dr. Asif and Jawad Malik were also present on this occasion.

