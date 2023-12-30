BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
'Contract based smart phone policy' being enforced from 15 Jan

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2023

LAHORE: The government is going to launch a 'Contract based smart phone policy' from the 15th of January, 2025, the caretaker IT and Telecommunication Minister Dr Umar Saif, said.

Under this policy, people travelling to other countries will get latest model phones on easy instalments, which will benefit economy, he said, adding: “Our aim is to incentive responsible financial behaviour and ensure that smart phone accessibility continues to expand.”

Dr Umar Saif also announced that IT Ministry is introducing a 'Standardized Quality Measurement Tests' across universities in Pakistan, to ensure job opportunities for fresh graduates.

He explained that through this program around 20,000 to 25,000 students who will pass the test will be offered job opportunities through the Industry Placement Program.

