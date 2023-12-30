BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-30

AKU organises theatre shows to educate children on tobacco

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Department of Community Health Sciences (CHS) organised 12 theatre shows for school-going children at the Arts Council of Pakistan, where over 4000 students between the ages of 11 to 15 from The Citizen Foundation, Zindagi Trust, and numerous private and government schools eagerly attended the play, accompanied by their teachers and staff.

The act, brought together by the CHS Faculty at AKU, was written and directed by Farhan Alam, faculty at the National Academy of Performing Arts. The performances were a riveting success as the young audiences learned how deeply tobacco consumption could lead to addiction, which could cause severe health problems and prevent them from improving their lives in the future.

The activity was supported by a grant from NIHR, UK, titled â€œAddressing Smokeless Tobacco Use & Building Research Capacity in South Asia - ASTRA,â€ led by Professor Javaid Ahmed Khan, in the Department of Medicine, and supported by Dr Romaina Iqbal, Associate Professor and Section Head of NCD in the Department of Community Health Sciences.

The storyline revolved around three courageous children who valiantly took a stand against deceptive sellers of tobacco products. The mission of the protagonists was to eradicate such harmful practices from their families and overall society.

â€œTobacco consumption remains prevalent in the elder generations of many households where these children come from. It is necessary to educate them on the dangers of this indulgence so they can keep themselves away from tobacco and also advise others in their home to practice restraint, remarked the faculty members while sharing why the idea of a tobacco-awareness act was adopted for schoolchildren from underprivileged backgrounds.

The administrations in charge of the schools also extended their gratitude towards the AKU-CHS faculty on bringing forth such an insightful act to keep their children out of the harm way in the longer run.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Zindagi Trust Aga Khan University Community Health Sciences Farhan Alam

Comments

1000 characters

AKU organises theatre shows to educate children on tobacco

SBP terms FY23 ‘extraordinarily challenging’

Minister reviews matters related to TDAP, PSM

Coal procurement process: Lucky Commodities lodges complaint with minister

‘Insecurity’ persists: Q3 business expectations rise 42pc against Q2: Gallup

Forging ST returns of registered taxpayers: FTO directs FBR to take action against hackers

Audit selection process for TY11 was transparent: FBR Member

SBP launches ‘SUNWAI’ portal to address complaints

Beneficial owners of companies: PTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

No gas for industries, CNG stations for 48 hours: SSGC

Alleged violation of laws: Sacked MD of NTC to face disciplinary proceedings

Read more stories