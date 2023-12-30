KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 29, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,451.04 High: 62,644.38 Low: 61,807.54 Net Change: 398.80 Volume (000): 362,723 Value (000): 12,382,414 Makt Cap (000) 2,053,925,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,638.12 NET CH (+) 79.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,782.91 NET CH (+) 90.29 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,131.37 NET CH (-) 15.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,222.15 NET CH (+) 18.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,834.21 NET CH (+) 87.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,905.82 NET CH (-) 0.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-December-2023 ====================================

