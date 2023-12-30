Markets Print 2023-12-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 29, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,451.04
High: 62,644.38
Low: 61,807.54
Net Change: 398.80
Volume (000): 362,723
Value (000): 12,382,414
Makt Cap (000) 2,053,925,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,638.12
NET CH (+) 79.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,782.91
NET CH (+) 90.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,131.37
NET CH (-) 15.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,222.15
NET CH (+) 18.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,834.21
NET CH (+) 87.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,905.82
NET CH (-) 0.25
------------------------------------
As on: 29-December-2023
====================================
