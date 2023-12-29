BAFL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
BIPL 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
BOP 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
DFML 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
DGKC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.53%)
FABL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
HBL 111.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.97%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
OGDC 113.01 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.36%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.2%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.62%)
PIOC 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.6%)
PPL 115.40 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.5%)
PRL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.98%)
SSGC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.18%)
TRG 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,403 Increased By 44.9 (0.71%)
BR30 22,800 Increased By 251.5 (1.12%)
KSE100 62,404 Increased By 351.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 20,778 Increased By 100.8 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

UAE’s e& ends talks to hike stake in Saudi telco Mobily

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 11:29am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates telecoms group e& said on Friday it had ended talks to raise its stake in Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) to 50% and one share.

“Emirates Telecommunications Group Co e& has terminated discussions regarding a possible increase in its shareholding in Mobily,” e& said in a company filing on the Abu Dhabi exchange.

“Following a period of engagement, a way forward to conclude the potential transaction could not be determined. Hence, e& has now decided not to pursue the financial transaction.”

Formerly called Etisalat, e& is Mobily’s biggest shareholder with a 27.99% stake.

Emirates Telecom Group lifts Abu Dhabi, Dubai extends gains

In March last year, e& made the offer to raise its stake and suggested a price of 47 riyals ($12.53) per share.

E& said it will continue to focus on supporting Mobily as its major shareholder and remains positive about the company’s future within the rapidly growing Saudi market.

United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat Abu Dhabi exchange

Comments

1000 characters

UAE’s e& ends talks to hike stake in Saudi telco Mobily

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

IHC allows PTI leaders, lawyers to hold election meetings with Imran Khan in jail

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

Israeli tanks, missiles attack Gaza as Palestinian death toll keeps rising

Oil prices to end year 10% down, traders expect a better 2024

Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Haris Rauf should be in Pakistan Test side, says ex-captain Shahid Afridi

Read more stories