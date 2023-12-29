Army commits to offering support for elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army during two days’ long Corps Commanders’ Conference committed to offering the requisite and necessary support for the upcoming February 8 general elections.

According to the military’s media wing, General Syed Asim Munir, chief of army staff (COAS) presided over the two days long 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been actively progressing with the election schedule since December 15. The completion of the nomination paper filing deadline on Sunday marks a significant step, and the scrutiny of these papers by returning officers from December 25 to December 30 adds to the preparations for the upcoming general elections on February 8.

The forum also reiterated its support for ongoing efforts to promote socioeconomic growth and encouraging foreign investment under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the statement added.

The forum took a holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against smuggling, money laundering, power theft, and hoarding of essential items among other illegal economic activities. Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to relevant government institutions and LEAs to curb such crimes, it said.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and citizens who laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country. Participants also offered Fateha for the Shuhada including those of DI Khan attack.

The forum reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against direct and indirect threats.

The forum expressed serious concern over continued repression and reprehensible human rights violations by Indian military forces in IIOJK. The recent acts of abduction, torture and killing of civilians by the Indian Army were unequivocally condemned by the participants. Such acts constitute grave crimes against humanity and cannot dampen the spirit of the brave Kashmiris who are struggling for their lawful right of self-determination. Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral and diplomatic support for the resolution of the Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

The forum was briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and the availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as serious points of concern impacting the security of Pakistan.

The forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state.

The forum expressed full solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza while reiterating the government’s stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

The forum was briefed on the operational preparedness of the formations. The COAS stressed the need for continuously maintaining operational excellence in cognitive and physical realms and the pursuit of high standards of motivation and training.

