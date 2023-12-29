Caretakers and their mandate

EDITORIAL: Whatever possessed the caretaker information minister, Murtaza Solangi, to introduce strategic legislation when the mandate of the interim government is limited to conducting day-to-day affairs of the state and ensuring free and fair elections? It’s no surprise that the minister’s attempt to introduce a bill seeking amendments to the Motion Pictures Ordinance, 1979 prompted strong opposition from senators from across the political spectrum.

Lawmakers rightly wondered at the urgency of the legislative business at a time when parliament was incomplete, especially since the government failed to provide any answers and the noise and protest forced the Senate chairman to adjourn the session till Friday morning.

Let’s not forget that the caretaker government has already courted considerable controversy. It is the first temporary setup to overstay its constitutional 90-day deadline, the one that has reeked the most of partisanship, and now the first to defy Article 89 of the constitution by waltzing into the realm of legislation. Considering the circumstances – especially non-stop chatter that the election might still be postponed till the Supreme Court had to crush all such rumours – it needs to be more careful than usual.

It is precisely such actions – trying to legislate when it is not its business – that put question marks on the nature of this particular caretaker setup. Its energies are better spent addressing concerns, especially from one political party, that the political field is not level going into next February’s election. It does not seem to realise that simply issuing statements that all is well will not keep a lid on the unrest if the election result is disputed. The caretaker government will not be around then, of course, but its lack of attention to what matters now will create a mess that others will have to clean up later.

Such things tend to waste more time by stirring inconsequential debate about the need for a caretaker setup to begin with. A lot of people have asked, time and again, why we must have a transitory government when other countries have no need for such things. Why not let the sitting government continue right till the election, albeit with limited powers in the last lap?

It’s far better to concentrate on the task at hand. The caretaker government has only one main duty, to make sure elections take place on time and they are transparent with the result accepted by all stakeholders. Sadly, we’ve hardly ever had a general election result that was not disputed by losing parties. With the country truly on the brink this time, it was hoped that the caretaker government would be that much more serious about its duties.

Nobody, especially parties contesting the election, should forget that the country’s greatest vulnerabilities are related to the economy and security situations. Another insurgency has started against the state. And without considerable help on the economic front, the country is sure to default. Even lenders whose support is crucial to stay afloat, like the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and friendly states, have made it clear that things will not be easy if a credible general election does not deliver a government with the people’s mandate.

It is unfortunate that the caretaker government seems oblivious of all such realities.

