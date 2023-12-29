Imran will contest general elections: PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday categorically said that the founding incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan is “fully eligible and will contest” the forthcoming general elections.

Talking to journalists here, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is acting as a silent spectator despite the entire crackdown on PTI candidates which is not going to benefit anyone except making the polls controversial.

He strongly condemned the manhandling of party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi by Punjab police, and called upon the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the maltreatment done to a former foreign minister.

The PTI chairman while talking about any possibility of forming an electoral alliance or supporting any other party including Sheikh Rashid, said that no decision has yet been taken in this regard.

“Sheikh Rashid has his own party. No decision has yet been taken regarding an alliance with him,” he said referring to the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief who is PTI supremo’s close ally in politics.

As the electioneering picks up pace with less than two months left in general elections, PTI complains about the absence of a “level playing field” for it to participate in the electoral process.

“The caretaker setup is subjecting us to injustice,” he added.

He, however, added that PTI supremo Khan has reiterated the pledge to fight till the last ball, adding the party wants Khan to contest the upcoming general elections.

About issuance of party tickets to the candidates, he said that the party is finalising the tickets and will reach a decision in a few days.

Gohar also ruled out the possibility of giving tickets to those who held press conferences to announce their detachment from PTI, saying that the party was not considering such individuals.

“The nomination papers of all PTI leaders have been submitted, but those who held presser will be given no ticket in the election” he added.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the ECP’s performance and called on the top electoral body to ensure free and fair polls in the country.

