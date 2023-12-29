BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-29

Affected families of three nullahs: CM directs LG dept to start work on housing scheme

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar while presiding over a meeting to finalise the development of a township at Taiser Town for the affected people of Gujjar, Mahmoodabad, and Orangi Nullahs has directed the LG department to start internal development work.

The meeting was held at the CM House on Thursday and was attended by Minister of Local Government Mubin Jumani, Minister of Law Omar Soomro, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Secretary Local Government Manzoor Shaikh, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Law Ali Ahmad Baloch, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, DG MDA Naseem Sahto and other concerned officers.

Secretary Local Government Manzoor Shaikh while briefing the chief minister said that a piece of 137.74 acres have been allocated for the 6500 affected people of Gujjar, Mahmoodabad, and Orangi Nullahs at Taiser Town Scheme-45, Sector 16 of Malir Development Authority.

The Sindh government will allot a plot measuring 80 square yards to each affected person/family and after handing over the possession of the plot the construction cost will also be paid to them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Government housing scheme Taiser Town Maqbool Baqar

Comments

1000 characters

Affected families of three nullahs: CM directs LG dept to start work on housing scheme

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories