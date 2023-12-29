Affected families of three nullahs: CM directs LG dept to start work on housing scheme

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar while presiding over a meeting to finalise the development of a township at Taiser Town for the affected people of Gujjar, Mahmoodabad, and Orangi Nullahs has directed the LG department to start internal development work.

The meeting was held at the CM House on Thursday and was attended by Minister of Local Government Mubin Jumani, Minister of Law Omar Soomro, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Secretary Local Government Manzoor Shaikh, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Law Ali Ahmad Baloch, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, DG MDA Naseem Sahto and other concerned officers.

Secretary Local Government Manzoor Shaikh while briefing the chief minister said that a piece of 137.74 acres have been allocated for the 6500 affected people of Gujjar, Mahmoodabad, and Orangi Nullahs at Taiser Town Scheme-45, Sector 16 of Malir Development Authority.

The Sindh government will allot a plot measuring 80 square yards to each affected person/family and after handing over the possession of the plot the construction cost will also be paid to them.

