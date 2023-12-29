Names of candidates not finalised so far: PML-N’s Sadiq

LAHORE: Former National Assembly speaker and senior PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Thursday that the party had not so far finalised the names of the party candidates for the upcoming general elections but preference is being given to the ex-legislators.

“I enjoyed very good relations with Asif Ali Zardari and would not utter anything which may annoy our friends,” he said while talking to the media at the PML-N Secretariat on Thursday.

Sources in the PML-N claimed that the party has awarded the PML-N ticket to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from NA-121 Lahore. Responding to a query, Sardar Ayaz said he would not say anything about recent statements of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

To another query, he said the PTI tried to postpone the elections but they remained failed.

The general elections would be held on time and Nawaz Sharif would become the PM fourth time. Shehbaz also desires to see Nawaz Sharif as PM, he said. “The coming year would prove good due to Nawaz Sharif.”

Earlier, the 18th meeting of the PML-N Parliamentary Board ended early on Thursday due to poor health of the PML-N supremo.

The PML-N board could not conduct interviews of the party’s candidates for Lahore district, as Nawaz Sharif was not feeling well and the party president Shehbaz Sharif had left for Karachi to have meeting with the MQM and PML-F for an electoral alliance in Sindh.

The sources claimed that now interviews of the Lahore district candidates will be held on Saturday.

