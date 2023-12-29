BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Dec 29, 2023
Markets

Japanese rubber futures extend rally

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose for the fifth consecutive session to hit a three-week high on Thursday, led by the prospect of potential supply shortages, though the stronger yen capped gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for June delivery was up 2.4 yen, or 1%, at 253.5 yen ($1.80) per kg at closing.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was up 35 yuan, or 0.3%, at 13,905 yuan ($1,956.69) per metric ton.

On supply, several provinces in southern Thailand were hit by severe flooding on Monday after days of heavy rain, Thai local media reported, potentially affecting the supply of natural rubber.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.52% to 141.09 per dollar, inching closer to a five-month peak of 140.95 it touched earlier this month.

The Asian currency is up 4% against the dollar in December, heading for its second straight month of gains on increased expectations that the Bank of Japan may soon move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy. Japan’s factory output declined in November, weighed by falls in auto production and clouding the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 0.42% lower, snapping a four-session winning run, as investors sold stocks after sharp gains in the previous session, while a stronger yen against the US dollar also weighed on market sentiment.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for January delivery hit a one-and-a-half-year high and last traded 9.9% higher at 164.2 US cents per kg, recording its best day in close to three years.

“The upward trend in prices on the Singapore exchange is caused by Indonesia’s delayed end consumer transactions, prompting heightened market activity,” said a Singapore-based trader.

