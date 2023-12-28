BAFL 48.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.87%)
BIPL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.55%)
BOP 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.27%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
DFML 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.3%)
DGKC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (5.39%)
FABL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (6.08%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.56%)
FFL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.3%)
HBL 112.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.38%)
HUBC 118.98 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.66%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.43%)
OGDC 111.40 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4.11%)
PAEL 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PIOC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.24%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.51%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 73.10 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.53%)
SSGC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.67%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.94%)
TRG 81.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.25%)
UNITY 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.42%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
BR100 6,448 Increased By 189.3 (3.02%)
BR30 22,865 Increased By 632.9 (2.85%)
KSE100 62,728 Increased By 1864 (3.06%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 676.1 (3.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 12:42pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led prayers on Thursday at the funeral of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards adviser who was killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria.

Khamenei paid tribute “to this martyr’s tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God,” state TV said.

His body was flown from Syria to the holy Shia city of Najaf in Iraq before being taken to Tehran.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi’s death on Monday, but said it took whatever action that was necessary to defend the country.

Since the eruption of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, Iran-backed groups have mounted operations against Israel, while others, including militias in Iraq, have threatened US interests.

Iran’s Guards link Hamas attack on Israel to general’s 2020 killing

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it backed President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that erupted in Syria in 2011.

Syria iRAQ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei MENA Israeli military Najaf President Bashar al Assad Israel Hamas war Sayyed Razi Mousavi

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser

Exporters likely to get DLTL worth Rs37.306bn

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Cipher case: IHC rejects PTI’s request for stay order on Imran’s trial

Israeli aggression in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

PBC urges govt to lower power tariffs

Oil prices stabilise as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Read more stories