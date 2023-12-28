BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-28

Exporters likely to get DLTL worth Rs37.306bn

Tahir Amin Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Commerce Ministry is planning to release Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) worth Rs37.306 billion to exporters to deal with their liquidity issues of leading export sectors.

In this regard, the Commerce Ministry is all set to move a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet seeking the release of DLTL worth Rs37.306 billion to exporters.

Official sources revealed to Business Recorder that Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz chaired a review meeting here on Wednesday.

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

The meeting was informed that DLTL was suspended on June 30, 2021. On account of non-release of Rs37.5 billion under the head of DLTL created severe liquidity crunch for the industrial sector and were unable to invest and diversify their products and hurt the overall exports of the country.

According to the summary, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, a supplementary grant of Rs37.306 billion is required during the current fiscal year 2023-24 to clear the ready for payment claims; (i) Rs32.782 billion to clear the ready for payment claims verified by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) till December 27, 2023 under DLTL/LTLD schemes of textiles and non-textile sectors (these DLTL/LTLD schemes cover the exports till 30th June 2021); (ii) Rs4.354 billion to clear the ready for payment claims verified by SBP till 23rd September 2021 under Technology Upgradation Fund (TUF) of textiles sector (scheme was launched by the government of Pakistan in 2009, however, claims are still pending); and (iii) Rs170 million to clear the ready for payment claims till 11th November 2021 under Punjab and Sindh Social Security Contribution Order 2010 of the textile sector.

Dr Ejaz confirmed to Business Recorder that a serious note of the matter was taken and the Commerce Ministry would move a summary to the ECC for the early release of outstanding amounts. The minister is also scheduled to visit Karachi on Thursday (Dec 28) and will hold meetings with the business community.

Dr Ejaz said that the government is taking measures to facilitate industries to boost exports. Only increase in exports is the solution to get the country out of the current economic challenges, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC SBP DLTL exporters textiles Commerce Ministry Dr Gohar Ejaz export sectors textiles sector

Comments

1000 characters

Exporters likely to get DLTL worth Rs37.306bn

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

SC Practice and Procedure Act: detailed verdict issued

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories