BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-28

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Zaheer Abbasi Published 28 Dec, 2023 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to approve Thursday (Dec 28) technical supplementary grant for the Commerce Ministry for sharing of subsidy on imported urea on equal basis between the federal and provincial government.

To be presided over by caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the ECC meeting would consider the Petroleum Division’s proposal with regard to approval of TAPI Project as qualified investment and investment incentives package under the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022 (FIPPA).

The ECC meeting would also consider a proposal moved by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development’s request for the approval of the revised estimates for the fiscal year 2021-22 and budget estimates for the fiscal year 2022-23 and revised estimates 2022-23 and budget estimates fiscal year 2023-24 of the Employees Old Age Development Institution (EOBI).

Imported fertilizer for Rabi season: Subsidy to be borne by provinces

The Petroleum Division has also moved another agenda of amendment in the decision of the ECC of the Cabinet regarding urea fertiliser requirement for Rabi Season 2023-24.

The ECC meeting would also consider the Power Division’s proposal regarding approval of the principles for settlement of capacity power deduction issues of imported coal-based projects and subsequent execution of side agreement with Port Qasim Electric Power Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC PETROLEUM DIVISION TSG Commerce Ministry Dr Shamshad Akhtar urea subsidy Urea subsidy sharing FIPPA

Comments

1000 characters

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

SC Practice and Procedure Act: detailed verdict issued

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories